King Solomon Hill
King Solomon Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef1f8399-5675-418d-8d96-eda0a1353ef3
King Solomon Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
King Solomon Hill is the name assigned to a blues singer and guitarist who recorded a handful of songs in 1932. His unique guitar and voice make them among the most haunting blues recorded[according to whom?]. After much speculation and dispute, he has been identified as Joe Holmes (1897, McComb, Mississippi – 1949, Sibley, Louisiana), a self-taught guitarist from Mississippi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King Solomon Hill Tracks
Sort by
Tell Me Baby
King Solomon Hill
Tell Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me Baby
Last played on
King Solomon Hill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist