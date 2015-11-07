Barefoot Jerry is an American Southern rock and country rock band, based in Nashville, Tennessee, most active from 1971 to 1977. It was composed of area studio musicians under the tutelage of Wayne Moss and Mac Gayden. Barefoot Jerry was once a store next to Gayden's home in the Smoky Mountains. Barefoot Jerry was actually an old-style country fiddle player inside the store; Gayden named the group for him.

Both Moss and Gayden had been lead guitarists for Area Code 615 and also for other 615 alumni.

This name is also used to refer to Moss and his sidemen in current reunions and other projects. Moss founded Cinderella Recording Studios and has operated it since 1960.

Moss had previously played in many sessions, including Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde, and played the guitar riff on Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman". In addition to Moss and Gayden, band members included Terry Dearmore, Kenny Buttrey, Jim Colvard, Dave Doran, Si Edwards, John Harris, Warren Hartman, Russ Hicks, Kenny Malone, Charlie McCoy, and Fred Newell.