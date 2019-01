MIDIval Punditz is an Indian fusion group consisting of two Delhi-based musicians, Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj. Their style revolves mostly around bhangra, Oldschool jungle, electronica, and North Indian classical music. Their songs commonly feature traditional Indian instruments, such as the dhol, tumbi, sarod, santoor, dholak, tanpura, tabla, surbahar, swarmandal, sarangi, sitar, and bansuri, but also feature more modern instruments such as the synthesizer and drum machine. They have worked with Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Anoushka Shankar, Kailash Kher, Karsh Kale, Ustad Sultan Khan, Tabla Beat Science, Vishal Vaid, and Angaraag Mahanta (also known by his nickname Papon).