Christopher H. "Chris" Jasper (born December 30, 1951, Cincinnati, Ohio) is an American singer, composer, and producer. Jasper is a former member of the Isley Brothers and Isley-Jasper-Isley and is responsible for writing and producing the majority of the Isley Brothers music (1973–83) and Isley-Jasper-Isley music (1984–87). He is also a successful solo musician and record producer, recording over 14 of his own solo albums, including 4 urban contemporary gospel albums, all written, produced and performed, both vocally and instrumentally, by Jasper. Jasper also produces artists for his New York City based record label, Gold City Records. Jasper's keyboard and Moog synthesizer work was a primary ingredient of the Isley Brothers sound of the 1970s and 1980s (the "gold and platinum" years) when the Isley Brothers were a self-contained band.