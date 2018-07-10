North BaseFormed 1 April 2009
North Base
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383w8f.jpg
2009-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef1af49e-611c-46a2-8b82-9e841477131e
North Base Tracks
Sort by
Ten Men (feat. Longman)
North Base
Ten Men (feat. Longman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Ten Men (feat. Longman)
Last played on
Punk Rock
Erb N Dub
Punk Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mwlc4.jpglink
Punk Rock
Last played on
More & More (DJs Club Mix) (feat. Marianna Ray)
North Base
More & More (DJs Club Mix) (feat. Marianna Ray)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
More & More (DJs Club Mix) (feat. Marianna Ray)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Later
Example
Later
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pmb77.jpglink
Later
Last played on
This Life (feat. North Base)
DisasZt
This Life (feat. North Base)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
This Life (feat. North Base)
Last played on
Third Eye (feat. Harry Shotta)
Turno
Third Eye (feat. Harry Shotta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841rj.jpglink
Third Eye (feat. Harry Shotta)
Last played on
Third Eye V.I.P (feat. Harry Shotta)
Turno
Third Eye V.I.P (feat. Harry Shotta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841rj.jpglink
Third Eye V.I.P (feat. Harry Shotta)
Last played on
I'm Forgiving Love (feat. Ewan Sim)
North Base
I'm Forgiving Love (feat. Ewan Sim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
I'm Forgiving Love (feat. Ewan Sim)
Last played on
Illuminatus
North Base
Illuminatus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Illuminatus
Head Space
North Base
Head Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Head Space
Tick Tock Stop
North Base
Tick Tock Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Tick Tock Stop
Snout
North Base
Snout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Snout
Let It Roll Edit (feat. Ewan Sim)
North Base
Let It Roll Edit (feat. Ewan Sim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Let It Roll Edit (feat. Ewan Sim)
Polarity (feat. Mitch Dowd)
North Base
Polarity (feat. Mitch Dowd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Polarity (feat. Mitch Dowd)
Last played on
Osh
North Base
Osh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Osh
I Found You
North Base
I Found You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
I Found You
Punk Rock
North Base
Punk Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Punk Rock
Performer
Forgiving Love (feat. Ewen Simm)
North Base
Forgiving Love (feat. Ewen Simm)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Forgiving Love (feat. Ewen Simm)
Featured Artist
Woman
North Base
Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Woman
Last played on
Planet X
North Base
Planet X
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Planet X
Last played on
Feel The Love (feat. Mitch Dowd)
North Base
Feel The Love (feat. Mitch Dowd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Feel The Love (feat. Mitch Dowd)
Last played on
Get Away
North Base
Get Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383w8f.jpglink
Get Away
Last played on
Playlists featuring North Base
North Base Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist