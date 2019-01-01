Simon TongBorn 9 July 1972
Simon Tong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy1m.jpg
1972-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef0d97fa-ac17-4a84-8422-9f20e63b5319
Simon Tong Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Tong (born 9 July 1972) is an English guitarist and keyboardist who was a member of The Verve between 1996 and 1999 and is currently a member of Erland and the Carnival and Transmission. He has also played on tour with Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad & the Queen. He ranks in BBC's "The Axe Factor" as the 40th greatest guitarist of the latest 30 years.
Tong grew up in English town Skelmersdale, the subject of his most recent release, Prospect of Skelmersdale with his project The Magnetic North.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Tong Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist