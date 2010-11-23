The Methadones were a band formed in 1993 by guitarist/vocalist Dan Vapid. The Methadones initially lasted only a few shows before Dan put them to the side to focus on his main band Screeching Weasel. By 1999 Dan was no longer a member of Screeching Weasel or his other band The Riverdales, and decided to restart The Methadones with B-Face of The Queers on bass, and Dan Lumley on drums. The band recorded their first album Ill at Ease in 2001. After the recording, B-Face and Lumley left the band. Schafer formed a new lineup of The Methadones with guitarist Mike Byrne, bassist Pete Mittler, and drummer Mike Soucy.

On June 11, 2010, The Methadones announced their disbandment on their Myspace page stating that, "it's been 10 years and we've had a lot of fun, but we all agree that it's just time."

For their final release, simply entitled The Methadones, the band released a collection featuring five new songs, all of the band's 7" songs as well as some extras.

The Methadones reunited for a few songs during a performance of Dan Vapid and the Cheats at the Cobra Lounge in Chicago on May 27, 2011, and again in October 2014, for a show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Red Scare Industries.