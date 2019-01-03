The Sweet Inspirations were an American R&B girl group founded by Emily "Cissy" Houston (née Drinkard), mother of Whitney Houston, and sister of Lee Warwick (herself the mother of well-known sisters Dee Dee and Dionne Warwick). Houston and Warwick were members of The Drinkard Singers, a family group that had the distinction of recording the first Gospel album to appear on a major label—a live recording from The Newport Jazz Festival in 1959. The line-up included Judy Guions (who later became Judy Clay), Marie Epps, Larry Drinkard, Nicholas Drinkard, Ann Moss, Lee and Emily.