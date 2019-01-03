The Sweet InspirationsFormed 1963
The Sweet Inspirations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef069340-5d44-4178-9e9f-87989fe79c1f
The Sweet Inspirations Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sweet Inspirations were an American R&B girl group founded by Emily "Cissy" Houston (née Drinkard), mother of Whitney Houston, and sister of Lee Warwick (herself the mother of well-known sisters Dee Dee and Dionne Warwick). Houston and Warwick were members of The Drinkard Singers, a family group that had the distinction of recording the first Gospel album to appear on a major label—a live recording from The Newport Jazz Festival in 1959. The line-up included Judy Guions (who later became Judy Clay), Marie Epps, Larry Drinkard, Nicholas Drinkard, Ann Moss, Lee and Emily.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sweet Inspirations Tracks
Sort by
What The World Needs Now
The Sweet Inspirations
What The World Needs Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday
The Sweet Inspirations
Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday
Last played on
What The World Needs Now Is Love
The Sweet Inspirations
What The World Needs Now Is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What The World Needs Now Is Love
Last played on
Why Marry
The Sweet Inspirations
Why Marry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Marry
Last played on
Why Marry (12" Version)
The Sweet Inspirations
Why Marry (12" Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Marry (12" Version)
Last played on
Sweet Inspiration
The Sweet Inspirations
Sweet Inspiration
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Inspiration
Last played on
Got To Know I LOve You
The Sweet Inspirations
Got To Know I LOve You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got To Know I LOve You
Last played on
Let It Be Me
The Sweet Inspirations
Let It Be Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Be Me
Last played on
I'm Blue
The Sweet Inspirations
I'm Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Blue
Last played on
Dirty Tricks
The Sweet Inspirations
Dirty Tricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Tricks
Last played on
Slipped and Tripped
The Sweet Inspirations
Slipped and Tripped
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slipped and Tripped
Last played on
Do Right Woman
The Sweet Inspirations
Do Right Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Right Woman
Last played on
Why Am I Treated So Bad?
The Sweet Inspirations
Why Am I Treated So Bad?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Nothing Going To Change
The Sweet Inspirations
Ain't Nothing Going To Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Stay Away From Me
The Sweet Inspirations
Blues Stay Away From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Stay Away From Me
Last played on
Call Me When All Else Fails
The Sweet Inspirations
Call Me When All Else Fails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me When All Else Fails
You Roam When You Don't Get It at Home
The Sweet Inspirations
You Roam When You Don't Get It at Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Roam When You Don't Get It at Home
Wishes and Dishes
The Sweet Inspirations
Wishes and Dishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishes and Dishes
Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love
The Sweet Inspirations
Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love
Last played on
The Sweet Inspirations Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist