The Robins were a successful and influential African-American R&B group of the late 1940's and 1950's, one of the earliest such vocal groups who established the basic pattern for the doo-wop sound. They were founded by Ty Terrell, and brothers Billy Richards and Roy Richards. Bobby Nunn soon joined the line-up. They began their career as the Bluebirds but switched to recording as the Robins in May, 1949. In 1955, the group disagreed over whether to remain on the West Coast or sign with Atlantic Records and move to the East Coast. This led to a split within the group. Music producers and songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller took former Robins members Nunn and Carl Gardner, recruited singers Leon Hughes and Billy Guy, and formed the Coasters. The founding Richards brothers and Tyrell continued to record as the Robins until the 1961.