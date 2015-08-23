Sam Newton Battenberg Faulkner (born 11 January 1985) is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Reigate, Surrey. He is known for his percussive style of guitar playing. In 2007 Faulkner's debut studio album Hand Built by Robots was certified double platinum in the United Kingdom. The album topped the UK Albums Chart in August 2007. It was promoted by three singles, "Dream Catch Me", "I Need Something" and "Teardrop". "Dream Catch Me" reached number seven on the UK Singles Charts.

Faulkner's second studio album, Rebuilt by Humans, was released in 2009 and charted at number 3 on the UK Albums Chart. After an accident to his right wrist, he said that he had "been put back together again by humans." The first single from the album was "If This Is It".

An EP titled Sketches was released in April 2012, followed by a third studio album Write It On Your Skin, which was released in July 2012 and reached number one on the UK Albums Chart. Faulkner's fourth album, Studio Zoo, was released in 2013 and reached number ten on the chart. His fifth studio album, Human Love, was released in November 2015. Newton's sixth album Hit The Ground Running was released in September 2017 and debuted at number 13 in the UK charts.