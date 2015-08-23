Newton Faulkner Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Newton Battenberg Faulkner (born 11 January 1985) is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Reigate, Surrey. He is known for his percussive style of guitar playing. In 2007 Faulkner's debut studio album Hand Built by Robots was certified double platinum in the United Kingdom. The album topped the UK Albums Chart in August 2007. It was promoted by three singles, "Dream Catch Me", "I Need Something" and "Teardrop". "Dream Catch Me" reached number seven on the UK Singles Charts.
Faulkner's second studio album, Rebuilt by Humans, was released in 2009 and charted at number 3 on the UK Albums Chart. After an accident to his right wrist, he said that he had "been put back together again by humans." The first single from the album was "If This Is It".
An EP titled Sketches was released in April 2012, followed by a third studio album Write It On Your Skin, which was released in July 2012 and reached number one on the UK Albums Chart. Faulkner's fourth album, Studio Zoo, was released in 2013 and reached number ten on the chart. His fifth studio album, Human Love, was released in November 2015. Newton's sixth album Hit The Ground Running was released in September 2017 and debuted at number 13 in the UK charts.
- Newton Faulkner Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gxzg0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gxzg0.jpg2017-10-15T12:04:00.000ZNewton Faulkner performs two live songs in the Musicians Circle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k0h4j
Newton Faulkner Live Session
- Newton Faulkner - Finger Tipshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gxzg0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gxzg0.jpg2017-09-21T14:13:59.000ZNewton Faulkner performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gtqk3
Newton Faulkner - Finger Tips
- Newton Faulkner - Hit The Ground Runninghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gtqy0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gtqy0.jpg2017-09-21T14:12:12.000ZNewton Faulkner performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gtqgl
Newton Faulkner - Hit The Ground Running
- Cornbury: Newton Faulknerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0411lw8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0411lw8.jpg2016-07-10T18:37:00.000ZNewton Faulkner speaks to BBC Radio Oxford's Ali Jones backstage at Cornbury 2016, and talks about life in the Green Day musical 'American Idiot'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0411lw9
Cornbury: Newton Faulkner
- Newton Faulkner talks to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pm1d9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pm1d9.jpg2016-03-31T14:59:00.000ZNewton Faulkner tells Steve about his upcoming role in the ‘American Idiot’ musical.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pm1l8
Newton Faulkner talks to Steve Wright
- Newton Faulkner: "I'm really intrigued who comes to see it because American Idiot's not a normal musical"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pl2sg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pl2sg.jpg2016-03-31T14:55:00.000ZNewton Faulkner says he's excited to star in the 'American Idiot' musical from May.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pl2vs
Newton Faulkner: "I'm really intrigued who comes to see it because American Idiot's not a normal musical"
