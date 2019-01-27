Richard WagnerBorn 22 May 1813. Died 13 February 1883
Richard Wagner Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilhelm Richard Wagner ( (listen); 22 May 1813 – 13 February 1883) was a German composer, theatre director, polemicist, and conductor who is chiefly known for his operas (or, as some of his later works were later known, "music dramas"). Unlike most opera composers, Wagner wrote both the libretto and the music for each of his stage works. Initially establishing his reputation as a composer of works in the romantic vein of Carl Maria von Weber and Giacomo Meyerbeer, Wagner revolutionised opera through his concept of the Gesamtkunstwerk ("total work of art"), by which he sought to synthesise the poetic, visual, musical and dramatic arts, with music subsidiary to drama. He described this vision in a series of essays published between 1849 and 1852. Wagner realised these ideas most fully in the first half of the four-opera cycle Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung).
His compositions, particularly those of his later period, are notable for their complex textures, rich harmonies and orchestration, and the elaborate use of leitmotifs—musical phrases associated with individual characters, places, ideas, or plot elements. His advances in musical language, such as extreme chromaticism and quickly shifting tonal centres, greatly influenced the development of classical music. His Tristan und Isolde is sometimes described as marking the start of modern music.
Fanget an! So rief der lenz in den Wald
The Ring - An Orchestral Adventure
Wesendonck-Lieder
Wesendonck Lieder
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Der Fliegende Hollander ('The Flying Dutchman') - overture
Siegfried Idyll
Die Walküre - final scene
In festen Schlaf (Die Walkure)
Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey (Götterdämmerung)
Overture to Tannhauser S.442
Lohengrin: Act III (prelude)
Prelude to Act 3; The Apprentices dance; Prelude to Act 1 of Die Meistersinger
Solemn March to the Holy Grail (from Parsifal, S 450)
Selig wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Siegfried Idyll
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Gotterdammerung: Trauermarsch
Traume [Wesendonk-Lieder No.5]
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Siegfried Idyll
Mild und Leise... (Tristan und Isolde)
Tannhäuser (Overture)
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Prelude to Act 1)
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen'] i Act 1
Lohengrin (Prelude)
Brunnhilde's Immolation -- from Gotterdammerung (1876)
'Stehe still' from Wesendonck-Lieder
Bridal Chorus
Lohengrin (Act 3 Overture)
Liebestod (Tristan & Isolde)
Huldigungsmarsch for military band
Flying Dutchman - overture
Prologue: Dawn music & Siegfried's Rhine journey from Gotterdammerung
Tristan und Isolde - Prelude
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Siegfried Idyll
Wesendonck Lieder
Wesendonk Lieder
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - Overture
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Act II: Den Tag seh' ich erscheinen
Rienzi: Overture: Allegro energico
Siegfried Act III
