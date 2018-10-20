Vic DickensonBorn 6 August 1906. Died 16 November 1984
Vic Dickenson
1906-08-06
Vic Dickenson Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Dickenson (August 6, 1906 – November 16, 1984) was an African-American jazz trombonist. His career began in the 1920s and continued through musical partnerships with Count Basie (1940–41), Sidney Bechet (1941), and Earl Hines.
Vic Dickenson Tracks
Jeepers Creepers
Vic Dickenson
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers
I Cover The Waterfront
Vic Dickenson
I Cover The Waterfront
I Cover The Waterfront
You Made Me Love You
Vic Dickenson
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
James V. Monaco
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
Last played on
Sir Charles At Home
Vic Dickenson
Sir Charles At Home
Sir Charles At Home
Last played on
Old Fashioned Love
Vic Dickenson
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
I Cover The Watefront
Vic Dickenson Septet, Ruby Braff, Ed Hall, Vic Dickenson, Sir Charles Thompson, Steve Jordan, Walter Page, Les Erskine & Vic Dickenson Septet
I Cover The Watefront
I Cover The Watefront
Composer
Last played on
Everybody Loves My Baby
Vic Dickenson
Everybody Loves My Baby
Everybody Loves My Baby
Last played on
Keeping Out Of Mischief Now
Vic Dickenson
Keeping Out Of Mischief Now
Keeping Out Of Mischief Now
Last played on
Old Fashioned Love
Ruby Braff
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
Suspension Blues
Vic Dickenson
Suspension Blues
Suspension Blues
Last played on
Russian Lullaby
Vic Dickenson
Russian Lullaby
Russian Lullaby
Last played on
Rosetta
The Sound Of Jazz, Henry “Red” Allen, Rex Stewart, Pee Wee Russell, Coleman Hawkins, Vic Dickenson, Nat Pierce, Danny Barker, Milt Hinton, Jo Jones & The Sound Of Jazz
Rosetta
Rosetta
Composer
Last played on
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Vic Dickenson
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Last played on
Gigantic Blues
Lester Young
Gigantic Blues
Gigantic Blues
Last played on
Give The Lady What She Wants The Most
Vic Dickenson
Give The Lady What She Wants The Most
Nice and Easy Blues
Johnny Guarnieri
Nice and Easy Blues
Nice and Easy Blues
Last played on
Rebecca
Big Joe Turner
Rebecca
Rebecca
Last played on
After You've Gone
James P. Johnson, James P. Johnson, Sid Catlett, Ben Webster, Sidney De Paris, Vic Dickenson & James P. Johnson's Blue Note Jazzmen
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Composer
Last played on
Tuxedo Junction
Johnny Guarnieri
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Composer
Last played on
Runnin' Wild
Vic Dickenson
Runnin' Wild
Runnin' Wild
Last played on
I'll Be Seeing You
Billie Holiday
I'll Be Seeing You
I'll Be Seeing You
Last played on
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
Gene Ramey
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
Last played on
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
Joe Benjamin, Al Sears, Vic Dickenson, Cliff Jackson, Joe Thomas, Swingville All Stars, Danny Barker, Buddy Tate, Pee Wee Russell & J.C. Heard
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
I May Be Wrong, But I Think You're Wonderful
Composer
Last played on
After You've Gone
Ben Webster
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Composer
Last played on
Undecided
Vic Dickenson
Undecided
Undecided
Last played on
New Orleans
Tony Parenti, Walter Page, Jimmy Rushing, Zutty Singleton, Cliff Jackson, Buck Clayton & Vic Dickenson
New Orleans
New Orleans
Performer
Last played on
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Robert Isabell, Gene Porter, James King, Snooky Young, Howard McGhee, Karl George, Vic Dickenson, Gene Roland, Teddy Edwards, Vernon Biddle, Bob Kesterson & Roy Porter
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Performer
Last played on
This Year's Kisses (feat. Teddy Wilson, Lester Young & Vic Dickenson)
Roy Eldridge
This Year's Kisses (feat. Teddy Wilson, Lester Young & Vic Dickenson)
This Year's Kisses (feat. Teddy Wilson, Lester Young & Vic Dickenson)
Last played on
Keeping out of Mischief Now
Vic Dickenson
Keeping out of Mischief Now
Keeping out of Mischief Now
Last played on
The Lamp Is Low
Vic Dickenson
The Lamp Is Low
The Lamp Is Low
Last played on
You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me
Vic Dickenson
You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me
