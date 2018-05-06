David Walter "Dave" Bowman (September 8, 1914, Buffalo, New York - December 28, 1964, Miami) was an American jazz pianist.

Bowman was raised in Hamilton, Ontario, where he learned to play piano as a child. He lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a time, then worked in London with Jack Hylton in the mid-1930s. After returning to the United States he settled in New York and played with Bobby Hackett, Sharkey Bonano, Sidney Bechet, and Bud Freeman late in the decade. In the early 1940s he worked with Jack Teagarden, Joe Marsala, Muggsy Spanier, Lee Wiley, and Eddie Condon. He took positions with ABC and NBC in the later 1940s (including with Perry Como) and worked as a studio musician on recordings. In the 1950s he worked with Bud Freeman again, and with Phil Napoleon shortly before his death.