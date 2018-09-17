Philip Marino
Philip Marino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eef89eb8-4bc5-4002-86b5-53d764fb82ac
Philip Marino Tracks
Sort by
The Way It Goes
Philip Marino
The Way It Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way It Goes
Last played on
When The Wind Blows
Philip Marino
When The Wind Blows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Wind Blows
Last played on
Self-Made Man
Philip Marino
Self-Made Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self-Made Man
Last played on
No Turning Back
Philip Marino
No Turning Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Turning Back
Last played on
This Time
Philip Marino
This Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Time
Last played on
Hero
Philip Marino
Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hero
Last played on
The Way That We Live
Philip Marino
The Way That We Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way That We Live
Last played on
In My Blood
Philip Marino
In My Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Blood
Last played on
Hand Grenade
Philip Marino
Hand Grenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Grenade
Last played on
Chasing Ghosts
Philip Marino
Chasing Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chasing Ghosts
Last played on
Everybody Knows
Philip Marino
Everybody Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Knows
Last played on
Never Gonna Be
Philip Marino
Never Gonna Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Be
Last played on
Back to artist