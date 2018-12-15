Julia BullockSoprano
Doctor Atomic: Act 1. 'Am I in your light?'
John Adams
Doctor Atomic: Act 1. 'Am I in your light?'
Doctor Atomic: Act 1. 'Am I in your light?'
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: John Adams conducts Doctor Atomic
19:00
Barbican, London
