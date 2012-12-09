Shameboy is the one-man project of Luuk Cox (born 3 August 1972 in Kerkrade, Limburg), a Belgian, Dutch-born multi-instrumentalist music producer, musician and songwriter. His writing and production credits include Stromae, Loic Nottet, Racoon, Emma Bale, Arsenal, Cattle & Cane, Innerspace Orchestra, Girls in Hawaii, Molly, Maaike Ouboter, Eva De Roovere, Tim Vanhamel, Mickey, Roscoe, Ostyn, Team William, Marco Z and Compact Disk Dummies amongst many others. Luuk Cox remixed tracks for artists like WILL.I.AM, Nicki Minaj and Booka Shade. Luuk Cox's music is currently published by Music All Stars.

After moving to Belgium, Luuk Cox became drummer of Buscemi, a DJ producer and live performance act of electronic dance music with influences of Latino, House, Jazz, Afrobeat, Brazilian and Drum and Bass. In 2004, Luuk Cox and Belgian DJ Jimmy Dewit created Shameboy, an eclectic electronic music project inspired by Kraftwerk and Chemical Brothers. As a duo, they recorded 3 albums. In 2010, Dewit left Shameboy and was replaced during live shows by Dominik Friede. Shameboy is currently signed with Sony Music Entertainment.