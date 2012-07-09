From Ashes RiseFormed 1997. Disbanded 2005
From Ashes Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eef6cb8d-5c82-4de7-a499-44e99709a216
From Ashes Rise Biography (Wikipedia)
From Ashes Rise is an American hardcore punk band, formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in the mid-1990s. They helped define the gloom-heavy thrash sound attributed to groups like His Hero is Gone and Tragedy by combining a dynamic, eerie open chord dissonace with a down-tuned power-chord-laden heaviness.
Along with Tragedy, the group relocated to Portland, Oregon in the early 2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
From Ashes Rise Tracks
Sort by
Rejoice The End
From Ashes Rise
Rejoice The End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Ashes Rise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist