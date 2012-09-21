Ninetynine (styled as ninetynine) is an indie band based in Melbourne, Australia. The band was founded by Laura Macfarlane, who played drums in Sleater-Kinney, in 1996 as a solo project. The first album, 99, was recorded with her playing all the instruments. Not long after she assembled a band with Cameron Potts, Rhonda Simmonds (who has since left the group) and Iain McIntyre (who played with Laura in several earlier bands). Other former members of the band include Michelle Mansford and Amy Clarke. Meg Butler joined in 2006.

Ninetynine's music has been described as art-pop, combining elements of indie rock, post punk and power pop with strong melodic elements and a playful approach. Some of their songs incorporate experimental elements such as unusual time signatures or exotic scales. One of the band's trademarks is the use of Casiotone keyboards and chromatic percussion (typically a vibraphone) in their music, with the musicians frequently swapping instruments between songs, even sometimes in the middle of songs.