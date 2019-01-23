Nadine Petra Katarina Shah (born 16 January 1986) is an English singer, songwriter and musician.

Shah was born in Whitburn, South Tyneside, to an English mother from South Shields of part Norwegian ancestry and a Pakistani father.

An interview by John Freeman for The Quietus highlighted that "Mental health is a hugely important issue for Shah. Her debut album, the Ben Hillier-produced Love Your Dum And Mad, was largely inspired by the tragic deaths of two young men. "There are two boys that this album is predominantly about," she continues. "During the period of time these songs were written two very close friends took their own lives." Shah is a keen speaker on the subject of social stigmas towards those suffering from mental health illnesses.

Shah and Hillier released their second record titled Fast Food in April 2015. She also made a guest appearance on two tracks of Ghostpoet's album, Shedding Skin, which was released in March 2015.

In February 2016 Hillier and Shah scored the music to the Northern Stage production of Get Carter. This included original pieces and the re-imagining of music by North East band The Animals.