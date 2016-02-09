Azure Ray is an American dream pop duo, consisting of musicians Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink. Formed in Athens, Georgia in 2001, they later moved to Omaha, Nebraska joining the Saddle Creek Records music scene, which also included Bright Eyes, The Faint, Cursive and more. The band toured extensively until a brief hiatus beginning in 2004 to pursue solo projects. Fink and Taylor reunited from 2008-2012 releasing two new albums, before disbanding again until their recent Los Angeles reunion show in 2018 and announcement of a new EP, Waves. Azure Ray's music has often been featured in film and television including, Six Feet Under, Grey's Anatomy, The Devil Wears Prada and more.