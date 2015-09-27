coldrainFormed 2007
coldrain
2007
coldrain Biography (Wikipedia)
Coldrain (コールドレイン Kōrudorein, stylized as coldrain) is a Japanese rock band from Nagoya, formed in 2007. The band mixes melodic singing with screams typical of the post-hardcore genre. Although the band is Japanese, all their songs are written in English. Masato (lead vocals), has a Japanese father and an American mother and speaks both Japanese and English. After the first two albums, Final Destination and The Enemy Inside, which were only released in Japan, the group made its worldwide debut in 2014 with the album The Revelation, released by Hopeless Records and Sony.
coldrain Tracks
Gone
Gone
Evolve
Evolve
You Lie
You Lie
The War Is On
The War Is On
The Revelation
The Revelation
Inside Of Me
Inside Of Me
