Daniel JamesWelsh poet and hymn-writer. Born 23 January 1848. Died 16 March 1920
Daniel James
1848-01-23
Daniel James Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel James (23 January 1848 – 16 March 1920), also known by his bardic name of Gwyrosydd, was a Welsh poet and hymn-writer, best known for writing the words of the popular hymn, "Calon Lân" (published in 1892).
Daniel James Tracks
Calon Lan
Katherine Jenkins
Calon Lan
Calon Lan
