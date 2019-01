The Yellow Moon Band are a British progressive rock[citation needed] band. They released their debut album, Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World on the Static Caravan label in early 2009, to positive reviews. Their music can be described[by whom?] as a mix of psychedelia, folk, and progressive rock.

