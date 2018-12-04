Scott Hirsch
Scott Hirsch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eede3eb8-8215-4c70-b1a2-9ff905f905c2
Scott Hirsch Tracks
Sort by
When You Were Old (El Dorado)
Scott Hirsch
When You Were Old (El Dorado)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Were Old (El Dorado)
Last played on
Loss Of Forgetfulness
Scott Hirsch
Loss Of Forgetfulness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loss Of Forgetfulness
Last played on
Back to artist