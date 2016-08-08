Ruby MurrayBorn 29 March 1935. Died 17 December 1996
Ruby Murray
1935-03-29
Ruby Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Florence Murray (29 March 1935 – 17 December 1996) was a Northern Irish singer and actress. One of the most popular singers in the British Isles in the 1950s, she scored ten hits in the UK Singles Chart between 1954 and 1959. She also made pop chart history in March 1955 by having five singles in the Top Twenty in a single week.
Ruby Murray Tracks
Softly Softly
When I Grow Too Old To Dream
The Very First Christmas Of All
Evermore
Goodbye Jimmy Goodbye
I Will Wait For You
Happy Days and Lonely Nights
You Are My First Love
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
Galway Bay
Button Up Your Overcoat
My Little Corner Of The World
You Are My Sunshine
If Anyone Finds This I Love You
Little One
Johnnie Gray
Love's Old Sweet Song
Let Him Go, Let Him Tarry
Let Me Go Lover
Good Luck, Good Health, God Bless You
