Public Announcement is an American R&B group, which was formed in 1991 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. They teamed with singer R. Kelly for their collaboration album Born into the 90's (1992). The group is known for collection of R&B hit songs like "She's Got That Vibe", "Honey Love", "Slow Dance (Hey Mr. DJ)", "Dedicated", "Body Bumpin' (Yippie-Yi-Yo)", and "Mamacita".