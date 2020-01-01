Susana Santos SilvaBorn 1979
Susana Santos Silva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eeda0496-2864-4529-902a-230c30365ca6
Susana Santos Silva Biography (Wikipedia)
Susana Santos Silva (born 3 January 1979 in Porto, Portugal) is a Portuguese Jazz and Free improvisation musician (trumpet, flugelhorn, and flute).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susana Santos Silva Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist