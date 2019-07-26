Anhaltische Philharmonie DessauFormed 1766
Anhaltische Philharmonie Dessau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1766
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eed7db6d-df65-44ba-a6c3-5fc040d55ee8
Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no.16 in A Major: 3rd movt - Menuetto; Allegro con fuoco
Friedrich Schneider
Symphony no.16 in A Major: 3rd movt - Menuetto; Allegro con fuoco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no.16 in A Major: 3rd movt - Menuetto; Allegro con fuoco
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist