Betty Wright
Born 21 December 1953
Betty Wright
1953-12-21
Betty Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Bessie Regina Norris, better known by her stage name, Betty Wright (born December 21, 1953), is an American soul and R&B singer and songwriter, who rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as "Clean Up Woman" and "Tonight is the Night". She is also prominent in regard to the use of whistle register.
Betty Wright Performances & Interviews
Betty Wright Tracks
Clean Up Woman
Betty Wright
Where Is The Love
Betty Wright
Baby (feat. Betty Wright)
Angie Stone
Shoorah Shoorah
Betty Wright
Listen To The Music (Dance)
Betty Wright
Slip And Do It
Betty Wright
Open The Door To Your Heart / Love Train
Betty Wright
Tonight Is The Night
Betty Wright
Secretary
Betty Wright
Keep Love New
Betty Wright
Holy Key (feat. Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar & Betty Wright)
DJ Khaled
Old Songs
Betty Wright & The Roots
I'm Gonna Hate Myself In The Morning
Betty Wright
Let Me Be Your Lovemaker
Betty Wright
Shoorati Shoorati
Betty Wright
Dance With Me
Peter Brown
