Wycliffe A. Gordon (born May 29, 1967) is an American jazz trombonist, arranger, composer, band leader, and music educator at the collegiate-conservatory level. Gordon also sings and plays didgeridoo, trumpet, tuba, and piano. His nickname is "Pinecone".
Cotton Tail
John Allred
Chinatown
Wycliffe Gordon
Local Announcements
Wycliffe Gordon
Stardust
Wycliffe Gordon
Fascinating rhythm
Wycliffe Gordon
Tiger Rag
Wycliffe Gordon
It Don't Mean A thing
Wycliffe Gordon
St Louis Blues
Wycliffe Gordon
Won't You Come Home Bill Bailey
Wycliffe Gordon
Lil' Liza Jane
Wycliffe Gordon
I Can't Get Started
Wycliffe Gordon
Mood Indigo
Wycliffe Gordon
Sweet Georgia Brown
Wycliffe Gordon
Embraceable You
Wycliffe Gordon
