Makgona Tsohle BandFormed 1963. Disbanded 1999
1963
Makgona Tsohle Band Biography
The Makgona Tsohle Band was a South African instrumental band that is noted for creating the mbaqanga music style. The group was formed in 1964 at Mavuthela (the 'black music' division of Gallo Record Company), and became the Mavuthela house band. It garnered success by backing fellow Mavuthela-Gallo stars, Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens. It is often referred to as the South African equivalent to Motown's The Funk Brothers.
Duba Duba
Duba Duba
Duba Duba
Vula Bops
Vula Bops
Vula Bops
