Replicants
1995
Replicants Biography (Wikipedia)
Replicants was an American rock band, consisting of Ken Andrews, Paul D'Amour, Greg Edwards, and Chris Pitman, which has been on hiatus since 1996. The group has only released one album, a self-titled cover album, in 1995. The band's name comes from the verb 'To replicate', or 'To copy', making fun of the band's status as "a tribute band".
