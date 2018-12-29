The Vryll SocietyLiverpool based Indie six piece
The Vryll Society
The Vryll Society Performances & Interviews
The Vryll Society - Deep Blue Skies (Glastonbury 2016)
2016-06-24
Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Friday
The Vryll Society - Deep Blue Skies (Glastonbury 2016)
The Vryll Society Tracks
Shadow of a Wave
The Vryll Society
Shadow of a Wave
Shadow of a Wave
Last played on
ANDREI RUBLEV
The Vryll Society
ANDREI RUBLEV
ANDREI RUBLEV
Last played on
Light at the Edge of the World
The Vryll Society
Light at the Edge of the World
Soft Glue
The Vryll Society
Soft Glue
Soft Glue
Course of the Satelite
The Vryll Society
Course of the Satelite
When The Air Is Hot
The Vryll Society
When The Air Is Hot
When The Air Is Hot
Last played on
A Perfect Rhythm
The Vryll Society
A Perfect Rhythm
A Perfect Rhythm
Last played on
Tears We Cry
The Vryll Society
Tears We Cry
Tears We Cry
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
The Vryll Society
Esquires Bedford, Milton Keynes, UK
30
Jan
2019
The Vryll Society
The Bullingdon (The Bully), Oxford, UK
31
Jan
2019
The Vryll Society
Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
1
Feb
2019
The Vryll Society
Moth Club, London, UK
2
Feb
2019
The Vryll Society, Broncho
Patterns, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T22:58:08
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
15:55
Worthy Farm, Pilton
