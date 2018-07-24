Paul K. Joyce
Paul K. Joyce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eecb166a-ad41-4f7e-82f1-f7083bf4cc21
Paul K. Joyce Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Kevin Joyce (born July 1957) is a British composer, producer, orchestrator, arranger and conductor. He is known for his music for theatre and television, including the 2005 BBC TV film The Snow Queen and the 2008 British TV film Clay. He wrote "Can We Fix It?", the theme song to the children's television programme Bob the Builder that became the bestselling single of 2000 in the UK and Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul K. Joyce Tracks
Sort by
BOB THE BUILDER
Paul K. Joyce
BOB THE BUILDER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BOB THE BUILDER
Last played on
Paul K. Joyce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist