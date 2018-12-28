Nasty JackUK Grime MC, X Member of N.A.S.T.Y Crew. Born 28 March 1982
Nasty Jack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03045tl.jpg
1982-03-28
Nasty Jack Tracks
Gun Man
New School (feat. Nasty Jack, Cadell & Merky Ace)
All Kinda Dan
Blackout (feat. GHSTLY XXVII & Nasty Jack)
King Kweffa
Pop Style (feat. So Large & Nasty Jack)
Juncrow Talker
45 Skeng Dubplate
Auto Cannon
