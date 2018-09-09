Jerome "Serocee" Thompson is a hip hop/reggae artist and businessman. Serocee was born in Small Heath, Birmingham, England. Both Serocee's mother and father were sound system DJs and selectors during the British reggae movement of the 1970s. His father most notably was in the National Champion "Cosmic" sound.

Serocee is an accomplished DJ in his own right and has played at many clubs, house parties and even blues' (Jamaican all night dances). He has also been involved in many sound clashes as a DJ. He feels equally comfortable, be it on stage performing a rehearsed show, making up freestyle rap (off the top of his head where the crowd has provided subjects) or behind the decks. Serocee has been described as the epitome of the consummate professional.

Serocee is also the founder of the club night Rum 'n' Bass and since 2010 has held residencies across the UK taking his particular blend of Caribbean infused UK dancing music to the people.