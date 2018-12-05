The LoftBritish indie band
The Loft
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eec6108a-240e-4dc2-89d7-a6e1c3ff14e4
The Loft Biography (Wikipedia)
The Loft were a British indie band, whose debut single was one of the earliest releases on Creation Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Loft Tracks
Sort by
Winter
The Loft
Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter
Last played on
On A Tuesday (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
The Loft
On A Tuesday (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Tuesday (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
Last played on
The Canal And The Big Red Town (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
The Loft
The Canal And The Big Red Town (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up the Hill and Down the Slope
The Loft
Up the Hill and Down the Slope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0513jxn.jpglink
Up the Hill and Down the Slope
Last played on
Lonely Street (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
The Loft
Lonely Street (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skeleton Staircase (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
The Loft
Skeleton Staircase (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
The Loft
Winter (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
Last played on
On A Tuesday
The Loft
On A Tuesday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Tuesday
Last played on
Why Does The Rain (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
The Loft
Why Does The Rain (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Model Village (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
The Loft
Model Village (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe Schmo And The Eskimo (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
The Loft
Joe Schmo And The Eskimo (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2011)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time
The Loft
Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time
Last played on
Your Door Shines Like Gold
The Loft
Your Door Shines Like Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Does The Rain
The Loft
Why Does The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Does The Rain
Last played on
Up The Hill And Down The Slope (6 Music Session, 25 September 2015)
The Loft
Up The Hill And Down The Slope (6 Music Session, 25 September 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Does The Rain (6 Music Session, 25 September 2015)
The Loft
Why Does The Rain (6 Music Session, 25 September 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Model Village
The Loft
Model Village
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Model Village
Last played on
The Loft Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist