Debbie DebBorn 10 March 1966
Debbie Deb
1966-03-10
Debbie Deb Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Claire Wesoff-Kowalski (born March 10, 1966), known professionally as Debbie Deb, is an American singer and songwriter best known for her 1980s freestyle dance singles "Lookout Weekend" and "When I Hear Music".
Debbie Deb Tracks
When I Hear Music
When I Hear Music
When I Hear Music
Lookout Weekend
Reid Stefan
Lookout Weekend
Lookout Weekend
When I Hear Music (Jauz Remix)
When I Hear Music (Jauz Remix)
When I Hear Music (Jauz Remix)
