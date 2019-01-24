The Beautiful SouthFormed 1989. Disbanded 30 January 2007
The Beautiful South Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beautiful South were an English Alternative rock group formed in 1988 by Paul Heaton and Dave Hemingway, two former members of the Hull group the Housemartins, both of whom performed lead and backing vocals. Other members throughout the band's tenure were former Housemartins roadie Sean Welch (bass), Dave Stead (drums) and Dave Rotheray (guitar). The band's original material was written by the team of Heaton and Rotheray.
After the band's first album (recorded as a quintet), they were joined by a succession of female vocalists. All of the aforementioned artists performed lead and backing vocals alongside Heaton and Hemingway – Briana Corrigan for albums two and three after appearing as a guest vocalist on one, followed by Jacqui Abbott for the fourth to seventh albums, and finally Alison Wheeler for the final three Beautiful South albums.
The group broke up in January 2007, claiming the split was due to "musical similarities”, having sold around 15 million records worldwide.
- The Beautiful South - Perfect 10 (Later Archive 1998)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k3f82.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k3f82.jpg2017-10-16T12:34:00.000ZThe Beautiful South perform Perfect 10 on Later... with Jools Holland in 1998https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k3cnp
The Beautiful South - Perfect 10 (Later Archive 1998)
- Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0383wlz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0383wlz.jpg2015-11-15T16:01:00.000ZPaul and Jacqui performed The Austerity of Love and a Beautiful South hithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0384677
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott Live in Session
- Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025sfk9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025sfk9.jpg2014-08-31T13:25:00.000ZThe duo perform live in the Weekend Wogan studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025sfky
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Live in Session
The Beautiful South Tracks
