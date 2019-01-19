Rusted RootFormed 1990
Rusted Root
1990
Rusted Root Biography (Wikipedia)
Rusted Root is an American worldbeat rock band formed in 1990 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by singer-guitarist Michael Glabicki, bassist Patrick Norman and percussionist Liz Berlin. The band got its start as the house band playing a weekly gig in Jack's Back Room on Pittsburgh's South Side. The band achieved fame in 1994 with its platinum-selling album When I Woke, which included hit single "Send Me on My Way". The song has been featured prominently in many films and commercials. Rusted Root has sold more than three million albums.
Send Me On My Way
Rusted Root
Send Me On My Way
Send Me On My Way
Rusted Root
Rusted Root
Rusted Root
Rusted Root
