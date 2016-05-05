White NoiseElectronic music. Formed 1969
White Noise
1969
White Noise Biography (Wikipedia)
White Noise is an English experimental electronic music band formed in London in 1968 by American-born David Vorhaus, a classical bass player with a background in physics and electronic engineering. He was initially joined by BBC Radiophonic Workshop composers Delia Derbyshire and Brian Hodgson, who had formerly both been members of electronic music project Unit Delta Plus.
Your Hidden Dreams
White Noise
Your Hidden Dreams
My Game Of Loving
White Noise
My Game Of Loving
My Game Of Loving
Love Without Sound
White Noise
Love Without Sound
Love Without Sound
The Blank Mass: An Electric Storm In Hell
The White Noise
The Blank Mass: An Electric Storm In Hell
The Blank Mass: An Electric Storm In Hell
Firebird
White Noise
Firebird
Firebird
Here Come the Fleas
White Noise
Here Come the Fleas
Here Come the Fleas
Black Mass Electronic Storm in Hell
White Noise
Black Mass Electronic Storm in Hell
Black Mass Electronic Storm in Hell
Unknown Track
White Noise
Unknown Track
Unknown Track
23
Feb
2019
White Noise
O2 Institute3, Birmingham, UK
