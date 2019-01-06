Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia (born 9 September 1967), known professionally as Akshay Kumar, is a Canadian actor of Indian origin, producer, television personality, martial artist, stuntman and philanthropist who works in Bollywood films. In a career spanning over twenty five years, Kumar has appeared in over a hundred films and has won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom (2017), and two Filmfare Awards for Ajnabee (2001) and Garam Masala (2005).

Kumar is one of the most prolific actors of Indian cinema, having starred in 109 films, including 28 commercially successful films. He was the first Bollywood actor whose films' domestic net lifetime collections crossed ₹2,000 crore (US$280 million) by 2013, and ₹3,000 crore (US$420 million) by 2016. Having done so, he has established himself as one of the prominent actors of Hindi cinema. When he began his acting career in the 1990s, he primarily starred in action films. Later, Kumar also gained fame for his drama, romantic and comic roles.