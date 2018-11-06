Rodney MacDonaldBorn 2 January 1971
Rodney MacDonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eeb93a97-b496-4ed2-85ed-7b255b4d6b68
Rodney MacDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Joseph MacDonald (born January 2, 1972) is a Canadian politician, educator and musician who served as the 26th Premier of Nova Scotia from 2006 to 2009 and as MLA for the riding of Inverness in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly from 1999 to 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rodney MacDonald Tracks
Sort by
Kate Martin's Waltz
Rodney MacDonald
Kate Martin's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kate Martin's Waltz
Last played on
Back to artist