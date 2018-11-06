Siegfried MauserBorn 3 November 1954
Siegfried Mauser (born 3 November 1954) is a German pianist, academic and music manager. In 2016, 2017, and 2018, German courts convicted him as a multiple sex offender.
Suite Op.26 '1922' for piano (Ragtime)
Paul Hindemith
Paul Hindemith
