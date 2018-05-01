Ian BousfieldTrombonist. Born 16 February 1964
Ian Bousfield
Ian Bousfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Bousfield (born 16 February 1964, York, UK) is an English musician who has held positions as Principal Trombone with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Hallé Orchestra. Also a pedagogue, Bousfield is an instructor in the music division at the Hochschule der Künste in Bern, Switzerland.
Autumn Leaves
Joseph Kosma
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Ian Bousfield
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Ian Bousfield
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Trombone Concerto Opus 114 (part)
Ian Bousfield
Trombone Concerto Opus 114 (part)
Trombone Concerto Opus 114 (part)
Performer
Fantastic Polka
Ian Bousfield
Fantastic Polka
Fantastic Polka
Bolivar
Ian Bousfield
Bolivar
Bolivar
