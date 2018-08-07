TeslaHard rock band. Formed 1981
Tesla
1981
Tesla Biography (Wikipedia)
Tesla is an American rock band formed in Sacramento, California in late 1981 by bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon as Earthshaker, and later City Kidd. Lead vocalist Jeff Keith, drummer Troy Luccketta, and guitarist Tommy Skeoch joined them by 1984. By 1986, the band had changed from its glam-derived sound to a 'rootsier' direction under a new name: "Tesla". In 1996, the band disbanded, with members devoting themselves to solo projects. In 2000, they reformed, but Tommy Skeoch departed the band in 2006 due to substance abuse, and was replaced by Dave Rude. They have sold 14 million albums in the United States.
Tesla Tracks
Flight To Nowhere
Flight To Nowhere
Flight To Nowhere
Modern Day Cowboy
Modern Day Cowboy
Modern Day Cowboy
Last Action Hero
Last Action Hero
Last Action Hero
14
Jun
2019
Tesla, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Starset, Skindred, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
