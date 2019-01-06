ROEDerry based songwriter. Born 26 January 1999
ROE - Hey Thomas
2018-11-14
Up for Best Single and The Oh Yeah Contender Award at the NI Music Prize, ROE performs Hey Thomas.
ROE - Cheek, Boy
2018-11-13
'BBC Music NI' is the home of the best music content from across Northern Ireland.
ROE - Hotel
2018-08-13
ROE performs brand new track 'Hotel' live on the Henry McCullough stage at Stendhal 18.
ROE - Fake Ur Death!
2018-08-13
ROE puts on an electric performance from the Henry McCullough stage at Stendhal 18.
Roe 'Hey Thomas' Live in Session at Sunflowerfest
2018-07-31
Roe chats to Stuart Bailie before playing 'Hey Thomas' live in session as the heavens open
ROE - Playground Fights
2017-08-23
ROE performs live for the Electric Mainline Campfire Sessions at Stendhal Festival.
Roe - Etc Etc (Live at Roco)
2017-06-29
Roe performs Etc Etc live at Roco Hair for Soundscapes.
Roe - Playground Fights
2017-06-23
Roe performs Playground Fights at Glastonbury 2017
Wasted Patient Thinking
ROE
Wasted Patient Thinking
Hey Thomas
ROE
Hey Thomas
Hey Thomas
Last played on
Cheek, Boy
ROE
Cheek, Boy
Cheek, Boy
Last played on
Etc Etc (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
ROE
Etc Etc (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Etc Etc (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Last played on
Last played on
Hey Thomas (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
ROE
Hey Thomas (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Hey Thomas (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Last played on
Last played on
Closer To You
ROE
Closer To You
Closer To You
Last played on
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/ajjcv2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T22:51:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056s876.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
15:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
