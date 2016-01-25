HoodratzFormed 1993
The Hoodratz was a hip hop duo from New York City composed of Doh-Doh and Dingbat that was signed to Epic Records. The group released its first album in 1993, titled Sneeke Muthafukaz, which peaked at #79 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and #27 on the Top Heatseekers and featured two singles, "Bootlegga" and "Murdered Ova Nuttin'," the former making it to #19 on the Hot Rap Singles chart.
