The Hoodratz was a hip hop duo from New York City composed of Doh-Doh and Dingbat that was signed to Epic Records. The group released its first album in 1993, titled Sneeke Muthafukaz, which peaked at #79 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and #27 on the Top Heatseekers and featured two singles, "Bootlegga" and "Murdered Ova Nuttin'," the former making it to #19 on the Hot Rap Singles chart.