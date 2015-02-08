Aidan BakerBorn 1974
Aidan Baker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eea85c38-427d-438a-8c59-6036e1c05d0e
Aidan Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Aidan Baker (born 1974/75) is a musician from Toronto, Ontario, Canada who has released numerous records both as a solo artist and as part of various side projects, including Nadja, ARC, Caudal and Mnemosyne. He has also written several books of poetry.
He has toured in both North America and Europe, and has made appearances at the OM Festival, MUTEK, South by Southwest, and the Distillery Jazz Festival. He is married to Nadja bandmate, Leah Buckareff.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aidan Baker Tracks
Sort by
The sea swells a bit
Aidan Baker
The sea swells a bit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The sea swells a bit
Last played on
Tout Juste Sous La Surface, Je Guette (feat. Genevieve Castree)
Aidan Baker
Tout Juste Sous La Surface, Je Guette (feat. Genevieve Castree)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aidan Baker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist