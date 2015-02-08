Aidan Baker (born 1974/75) is a musician from Toronto, Ontario, Canada who has released numerous records both as a solo artist and as part of various side projects, including Nadja, ARC, Caudal and Mnemosyne. He has also written several books of poetry.

He has toured in both North America and Europe, and has made appearances at the OM Festival, MUTEK, South by Southwest, and the Distillery Jazz Festival. He is married to Nadja bandmate, Leah Buckareff.