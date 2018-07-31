Howl GriffWelsh band
Howl Griff
Howl Griff Biography
Howl Griff, formed in Wales in 2006, is a five-piece psychedelic rock band currently signed to the Dockrad label. The band contains members from Aberystwyth, Bolton, Merseyside and Texas but all currently live in London. They have released three albums: Howl Griff, in Welsh, and The Hum and Fragile Diamond, in English.
Howl Griff Tracks
Ti Yw Fy Haul
Ti Yw Fy Haul
WE'RE STILL RUNNING
WE'RE STILL RUNNING
Lifetime Guarantee
Lifetime Guarantee
Ballyhoo
Ballyhoo
Come On, Yeah!
Come On, Yeah!
ANOTHER STAR
ANOTHER STAR
PAIN IS ALRIGHT
PAIN IS ALRIGHT
Grisial Clir
Grisial Clir
Fragile Diamond
Fragile Diamond
Fragile Diamond (single)
Fragile Diamond (single)
runaround
runaround
Tyrd Amdana I
Tyrd Amdana I
International date
International date
Rose of Emily
Rose of Emily
Fussbukker
Fussbukker
